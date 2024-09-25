Local illustrator brings nursery garden to life with stunning wildlife mural

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Aylesbury College Day Nursery has been given a vibrant new lease of life thanks to a stunning wildlife mural created by local illustrator Eliott Bulpett. In a generous display of talent and dedication, Eliott transformed the nursery’s garden fence into a colourful tapestry of British woodland creatures, including a robin, squirrel, fox, caterpillar, butterfly, bird, and frog.

The mural has quickly become a favourite among both staff and children, offering a beautiful view for playtime and an engaging educational tool. Children delight in playing games like “find the animal” while learning to identify the local wildlife depicted in the artwork.

“We’re extremely grateful to Eliott for their time and hard work,” said Nursery Manager Carol Carlin. “The mural will be enjoyed by children for years to come.”

Eliott, who has been freelancing since graduating in 2021, was inspired by the natural surroundings of the nursery garden. “As soon as I saw the garden and the fence, and all the birds flying around during my visit, I knew the design had to be based around nature,” Eliott shared. “I love drawing animals, and I thought it would be fun to choose ones that are seen in British woodlands so that the children would have the opportunity to recognise and learn about their local environment.”

Known for their bright and joyful colour palettes, Eliott chose a harmonious blend of greens and yellows for the mural, accented with a vibrant pop of orange. “I use very bright colour palettes in my work, but to make sure it didn’t look too out of place in the garden, I based the colours around greens and yellows, with a bright pop of orange to tie it all together,” they explained.

Eliott’s experience in mural painting is extensive, with past projects ranging from interior walls to utility boxes, brick walls, shipping containers, and now, a garden fence. “Each project has been on a different surface, which always makes things a little more interesting. I love the challenge of finding out what techniques work best and using them to improve my skills each time,” Eliott said.

In addition to murals, Eliott’s work spans children's books, branding projects, live illustration events, and editorial pieces. “As an illustrator, I love that my job can be so many different things, working large scale with a paintbrush or designing digital artworks to be used in a whole variety of ways. For me, my work is all about colour and joy, and creating something that will put a smile on someone's face,” they added.

As a proud member of the LGBT community, Eliott also has a passion for projects that promote pride and diversity. “Any project based around pride and diversity will always be especially important to me,” they said. “It’s always exciting to see what I'll be up to next!”