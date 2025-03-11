Local housebuilder shares a story with Houghton Regis school pupils

Inspired by World Book Day and Story Telling Day this month, children at Chalton Lower School enjoyed a storytelling afternoon courtesy of Barratt Homes and Barratt David Wilson Homes, the housebuilders currently building a selection of new homes at Linmere on Betony Meadow, Houghton Regis.

The session was delivered by Helen Tozer, a dedicated storyteller, who read an excerpt from The Borrowers. The children, with ages ranging from 5 to 9, were dressed as their favourite book characters and enjoyed an afternoon of interactive storytelling.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: ““As a housebuilder, we know that storytelling plays an important role in communities, as it helps us to connect with others and build lasting relationships. Sharing stories is a great way to bring people together and Helen’s interactive reading session is a fun way to engage with the younger generation and encourage their imagination.”

Storyteller, Helen Tozer added: “We all really enjoyed the session; it was fantastic to see the children getting so actively involved and gaining an understanding of the story themes. I have worked with Barratt David Wilson Homes in the past, and it is wonderful to see a housebuilder investing in educating the future generation on the impact of storytelling and how it brings everyone together.”

Linmere is a three-minute drive away from Chalton Lower School. The Houghton Regis development offers a selection of four- and five-bedroom houses with prices starting at £437,500 for a four-bedroom home.

Buyers can also make use of Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, which is available to those in professions such as teaching, NHS and the police force. As a thank you to the support provided to local communities, Barratt Homes offers £1,000 towards buyers’ deposits for every £20,000 spent on a property.[1]

[1] https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/offers/key-worker-deposit-contribution/