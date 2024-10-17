Local Democracy Week inspires future leaders
Since its start in 1997, Local Democracy Week has aimed to help young people understand how their local government works. This year, about 35 students joined us for a fun and lively discussion with local councillors, officers, and community members.
Chaired by Cllr. Anja Schaefer, the Town Mayor, the panel featured Town and Buckinghamshire Councillors, along with Earnest Antwi, the local Store Manager from Sainsburys Express. Together, they expertly addressed a selection of questions covering both local and national issues, providing valuable insights and sparking great conversations.
“It was a great pleasure and an honour to take part in the local democracy event this year,” said Cllr. Anja Schaefer. “We had a great discussion, with so many thoughtful and engaged questions from students from both the Buckingham School and the Royal Latin School. I can honestly say this was one of the most engaged political debates I have had in a long time.”
The students truly impressed everyone with their curiosity and perceptive questions. They tackled topics like flooding, antisocial behaviour, local events, and environmental issues, showing just how much they care about their community.
The Town Council remains dedicated to fostering civic engagement and community ties among the youth. This event not only provided an enriching educational experience but also strengthened the bond between students and local governance.
The Town Council looks forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come, ensuring that the voices of our young citizens are heard and valued in the democratic process.