Latest 11-plus results announced in Buckinghamshire with students surpassing national average

Buckinghamshire scored above the national average on 11-plus exams

Nearly 38 per cent of Buckinghamshire children who sat the 11-plus have passed the exam.

The figure was revealed by Buckinghamshire Council cabinet member for education, Carl Jackson, who said that of the 9,645 pupils in the county who took the test, just under 38 per cent were successful.

The average pass rate for the 11-plus exam is around 30 per cent, but this varies significantly by location, school, and exam board.

A score of 121 or above is needed to pass the exam, which makes pupils eligible to apply for grammar schools.

Now known as the Secondary Transfer Test, it measures verbal, non-verbal, and mathematical skills.

Children sit two test papers, each about 60 minutes long, with a break between them.

There is also a shorter practice test, usually taken two days before the main test, to help children learn what to expect.

Buckinghamshire is among the English counties with the largest number of grammar schools.

The grammar schools in the county are Aylesbury Grammar School, Aylesbury High School, Beaconsfield High School, Burnham Grammar School, Chesham Grammar School, Royal Latin School, Royal Grammar School, John Hampden Grammar School, Dr Challoner’s Grammar School, Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, and Wycombe High School.

However, the test has faced renewed calls from some parents and education campaigners to be scrapped, who argue it puts unfair pressure on children and widens inequality.