Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard achieves Ofsted ‘Good’

The Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard was described as an ‘inviting and homely nursery’ in their latest Ofsted inspection, which took place on the 21st June 2023.

The nursery was graded ‘Good’ across all areas by the inspector, which includes Quality of Education, Behaviour & Attitudes, Personal Development and Leadership & Management.

This was the nursery’s first Ofsted inspection since it was acquired by Grandir UK.

This Kiddi Caru Day Nursery, part of Grandir UK, is located in a beautifully renovated house in the Briggington area of Leighton Buzzard, and is known for its large outdoor space, well-resourced playrooms and its home-from-home environment.

The children and team at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard celebrating their ‘Good’ Ofsted

The report commented on how well staff support children to develop their speech and language skills. The inspector comments that “children have regular opportunities to practise their listening and attention skills through whole-group activities. They sing songs and enjoy listening to books which helps to extend their vocabulary. Staff use sign language to aid communication for all children.”

Children thoroughly enjoy their outdoor play in the garden. The report states that “babies and young children enjoy outdoor play where they practise their physical skills, such as crawling and walking. Older children have large spaces to develop their coordination, balance and climbing skills. They enjoy the natural elements of the garden where they watch insects in the wildflowers. Children are immersed in their role play as they make marks on white boards.”

The inspector complimented the nursery on their relationships with parents, noting that they are effective. “Parents report that their children are 'always proud to tell us about what they have done at nursery'. They appreciate the regular communication with their child's key person and feel well informed about their developmental progress. They say the settling-in process and transition times when children move through the nursery are well managed by the friendly staff and managers.”

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery’s manager, Hollie Stokes, has said “I am extremely proud of all of my team and the journey we have come on together over the past two years. The nursery growth and development has been a huge achievement. All of the children and staff had an amazing day as we do each and every day, we were all excited to be able to share this the inspector.”