Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree Celebrates Ofsted ‘Good’ Rating

We are thrilled to announce that Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in its recent Ofsted inspection on 21 January.

This fantastic achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our nursery staff, who strive to provide children with stimulating, progressive, and nurturing Early Years education.

The Ofsted report highlighted several key strengths that make Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool a standout Early Years learning provider in the Milton Keynes area:

· “Children are happy and confident at nursery. They engage in a range of activities that have been thoughtfully planned by staff, sharing their ideas and developing their imagination.” Our staff create an exciting, dynamic environment where children can express themselves creatively, fostering their imagination and curiosity through engaging activities.

Children and nursery practitioners spelling the word 'Good'.

·“Staff are kind and caring in their approach and are good role models. They help children learn to be kind and considerate to their friends.” Our staff teach children good manners, patience, and empathy, helping them build meaningful relationships and develop social skills.

·“Children are highly motivated and engage in well-planned, focused activities, building confidence and mastering new skills.” Whether they’re learning to take their first steps or exploring new physical skills, children are encouraged to persist and develop a sense of achievement with the support of our staff.

· “Staff provide a variety of learning experiences that encourage imaginative play and allow children to develop their thoughts and ideas.” Our curriculum is designed to support children’s curiosity and creativity, providing opportunities for them to explore, experiment, and communicate through imaginative play and art.

Parents have also shared glowing feedback, which is highlighted in Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool’s impressive 8.8 rating on daynurseries.co.uk.

Karen Molloy, Nursery Manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree, shared her thoughts on the recent Ofsted recognition:

“We are delighted with the result, we feel it is a good reflection of how our team are and how the day went. The team and I are pleased with the result especially as this is the first inspection for a lot of my staff team.”

You can read the full report here: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50269432

Interested in learning more?

We warmly invite families looking for outstanding nursery day care to book a personal tour of Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree. Come and experience our engaging and supportive environment first-hand. Whether you're local to Milton Keynes or from further afield, our dedicated team is here to answer any questions you may have and help you find the perfect nursery for your child.

Book your visit today and find the perfect setting for your child’s Early Years journey.

If you would like more information on Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree, please visit the Grandir UK website and search Kiddi Caru, Milton Keynes.

About Ofsted

Ofsted, the UK government’s Office for Standards in Education, inspects educational institutions and childcare providers to assess quality, safety, and effectiveness. Ofsted ratings are widely used by families when selecting childcare.