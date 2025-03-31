Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly published investigation from a national newspaper has named a university in Buckinghamshire in connection with analysis into places where the most instances of student loan fraud have occurred.

The Sunday Times has named Buckinghamshire New University as one of the six higher education companies that are linked to the most instances of student loan fraud taking place.

According to The Sunday Times’s reporting, the university that has campuses in Aylesbury, High Wycombe, and Great Missenden, received 543 fraudulent applications costing £6.2 million.

The national newspaper has been investigating instances where people have been using the student loan system to receive a temporary financial boost. The Sunday Times reports that thousands of students apply for loans with no intention of ever completing the courses the money is linked to.

Repayments on student loans only begin once students leave full-time education and start earning over £24,990 a year, leaving room for individuals to game the system.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire New University told The Sunday Times: “BNU is committed to rooting out fraudulent behaviour and taking responsibility to help bring an end to abuse of the system, in line with the Secretary of State’s announcement to the House of Commons.”

A number of instances of alleged fraud, reported by the publication, happened at Oxford Business College, the Buckinghamshire university previously had a partnership with the education venue.

But the spokesperson told The Sunday Times that it was cancelling its contract with the Oxfordshire college. They added that “any decisions about potential new partnerships are firmly on hold”.

According to the newspaper’s reporting, a majority of cases happen at franchised colleges, such as the Oxfordshire one, where the university pays the colleges to run its courses.

Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, has said she will launch in inquiry into allegations that individuals with no interest in higher education are enrolling in degree courses to receive loans.

The Sunday Times says that Buckinghamshire New University’s vice chancellor has contacted the education secretary to back and assist with the inquiry.

Ms Philipson wrote in the same newspaper last week calling alleged loan fraud "one of the biggest financial scandals universities have faced".