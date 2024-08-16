Head of School, Louise Baldwin, is incredibly proud of the students’ achievements. “These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students,” she said.

“We are delighted to see their efforts rewarded with such brilliant outcomes. We are a smaller, more student-focused Sixth Form that prides itself on ensuring that all our students achieve their very best regardless of the challenges they face during the two years of A-Levels. This is reflected in these wonderful results"

The school is confident that these results will provide the students with an excellent platform for their future endeavours, opening doors to a wide range of exciting opportunities as they embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether they are heading to university, apprenticeships, taking a gap year or employment. After 14 years of education, they have made it through a global pandemic; some have overcome major barriers, whether in education or their personal lives.

This year’s cohort boasts a wealth of success stories:

Harvey Serradimigni secured a prestigious Degree Apprenticeship at Amazon as a Solutions Architect, building upon his experiences on a life-changing Camps International trip to Cambodia with his friend Louis Donachie who is planning to go to university. Harvey was recently featured on Camps International's website for his amazing fundraising work.

Natasha Cheasley will be exploring environmental science at the University of Reading.

Izzy Vaile will be off to study Law at Exeter.

Loughborough University welcomes a strong contingent from Cottesloe, with Ben Cotton and Naina Sareen studying Chemistry and Sam Bridger pursuing Mechanical Engineering.

Phoebe Tomlinson and Eva Keen are heading to the University of York to study Linguistics and English respectively.

Unathi Hadebe and Luke Newbert will be attending the University of Southampton to study Occupational Therapy and Accounting and Finance

Ollie Ashton-May will gain valuable experience as a Teaching Assistant at a local primary school before embarking on a gap year of travel.

The Cottesloe School is extremely proud of whichever path they choose to take.

Mrs Baldwin also extended her thanks to the teachers and support staff for their invaluable contributions to the students’ success.

