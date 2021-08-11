In Pictures: Cottesloe School celebrates impressive A-levels results

Cottesloe School is 'proud' of its 'hard working' year 13 students who achieved great A-level results.

The school in Wing saw 76% of its students return A-level grades between A* and B, with 38% of pupils getting at least one A*.

A spokesperson for the school located in Wing, said: "We are all extremely proud of the results the students have achieved this year. This reflects the hard work, commitment and maturity they have approached the challenges of the last two years."

Once again due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic results were awarded using teacher predictions. These predictions were based on students' achievements in mock exams and essays, evidence was provided to headteachers who had to ok results.

Predicted results were submitted to an exams board for approval, before becoming official yesterday (August 10).

A record number of A and A* grades were achieved across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Cottesloe school wants to highlight the following individual performances:

Henry Dorrance | 3 A* - Maths, Physics and Computer Science. Henry is going to Manchester to study Computer Science.

Cameron Powell | 3 A* - Geography, Physics and Maths. He has a place at Durham studying Geography.

Charlotte Targell | 3 A* Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

Elizabeth Gayler | A* Art and As in Geography and Design Technology. Elizabeth is off to West of England University to study Internal Architecture.

Molly Regan | A* Biology and As in Chemistry and Maths. Molly is taking a gap year and then going on to study Veterinary Medicine

Finley Carter | is deferring for a year and will be studying Psychology at the University at Kent.

