Hortence wins student poet of the year competition

Competition winner Hortence with the judges and organiser of the competition

A student from Botswana has won a university competition for her poem about autumn in Buckingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was made by the Friends of the University of Buckingham for its first ever Student Poet of the Year competition.

Medical student Hortence Pauni, 22, won the accolade for her poem titled Autumn and she received a certificate and voucher for £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Autumn in England is so different from autumn in Botswana. I love the colours and the sounds of autumn here. I wrote three versions and didn’t decide which to enter until 10pm the evening of the closing date.”

The judges were university librarian Rachel Pollard, senior library assistant Tracey Sargent and Fraser Winterbottom, who runs the monthly Buckingham Folk Club.

Fraser praised the cadence of the poem. He said: “I read all the final poems out loud in the kitchen to hear the musicality of each.”

Rachel added: “The poem remained in my mind for days. It is heartening to know that so many students have an interest in writing poetry and the thought and skill shown was very high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of the University of Buckingham support students outside their studies with a huge range of activities including visits to farms and other places, one to one sessions to improve English, meeting over coffee and bringing a mobile zoo on campus to help with de-stressing before exams.

There are social events for members including talks and an annual dinner at The Old Thatched Inn, Adstock.

To join follow the link: https://www.friendsuob.uk/