Hear about being on the frontline of UN peacekeeping at University of Buckingham lecture

The University of Buckingham' s Centre for United Nations Studies is kicking off its latest lecture series with an online talk about what it's like being on the frontline of the UN peacekeeping force.

Lieutenant Colonel MW Whitchurch MBE, Fellow of the Institute of Royal Engineers, will talk about his third tour in Sudan in 2007.

The lecture, at the Vinson Centre at 2pm on Monday, February 14, is entitled 'From the Frontline: The real story of UN peacekeeping operations from around the World'.

Lieutenant Colonel MW Whitchurch MBE

Lt Colonel Whitchurch is a second-generation UN soldier, whose father saw UN service in Korea from 1950 to 1955.

Lt Colonel Whitchurch completed three missions with the UN whilst in the regular British Army, of which two were in Central Africa from 2003 to 2008, and is devoted to helping the UN to help others.

He has also published articles for UN-type operationsbin Royal Engineer Journal and Instructor.

Nicknamed 'Sticky, Lt Colonel Whitchurch completed 44 years’ service with the Royal Engineers in the British Army.

He and his brother are the sixth generation to do so, going back to the Indian Army of 1821.

He is now an Army Reservist.

He served with the Royal Engineers during the Cold War through Desert Storm to Iraq and Afghanistan.

He commanded two regiments and an independent field squadron, and has been an instructor at the British Staff College, Sandhurst, and the Iraqi War College.

He has led over 100 battlefield tours and spent the last eight years advising and supporting countless others, including the high-profile British Army Staff Rides from 2014 to 2018.

His area of expertise is the Russian Front from 1943 to 1945, and he is instructing NATO on this subject in the Baltic States and instructed Ukraine last year.

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "This promises to be a very interesting talk by a brave man."