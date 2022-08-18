Headteacher of Cottesloe School in Wing 'extremely proud' of A-level results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Jones is proud to announce that 59 per cent of the school’s A Level grades were at A* to B this year, with 85 per cent of pupils achieving A* to C.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of all BTEC grades were an impressive Distinction or Distinction*.

Mr Jones said: "These are extraordinary results achieved in the most difficult circumstances and reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and staff.

A Level Results Day: The Cottesloe School, Wing.

"After a return to exams this summer, along with the uncertainty and disruption of the last two academic years, we are extremely proud of the results our students have achieved this summer.

"The results in our Sixth Form have remained consistently high over the past five years and this year’s results reflect the highest levels of A-level exam achievement we have seen at the school."

Some notable individual results include:

Rosanna Mulcahy who achieved A*A*A* in English Literature, Psychology, and Sociology and is going on to study Social Sciences at Royal Holloway;

Chloe Warne who achieved A*A*A* Biology, Physics and Maths and is going on to study Biological sciences at Bristol;

Tallulah Cooper who achieved A*A*A in English Literature, Religious Studies and History and is going on to study Law at Exeter;

Jess LaVallin who achieved A*A*A in Maths, Biology and Geography and is going on to study Biology at Bath;

Jonah Faulks who achieved A*AA in Maths, Physics and Chemistry and is going on to study Maths at Bath;

Charlotte Thorne who achieved A*AA in Maths, Physics and Geography and is going on to study Maths at Loughborough.

Mr Jones added: "These results reflect the dedication and resilience our students have demonstrated in challenging times.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say congratulations to all students and a huge thank you to the staff who have supported them through the challenges of the last two years."

