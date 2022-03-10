Headteacher announces resignation after nine years at Winslow school

The headteacher of Winslow's secondary school has announced his resignation.

In a letter to parents this week, Neale Pledger shared the news that he will be leaving Sir Thomas Fremantle School at the end of the summer term to take up a position in teacher training.

Mr Pledger joined Sir Thomas Fremantle as deputy head for the school's opening in 2013, and has been headteacher for the past four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sir Thomas Fremantle School website

He wrote: "The last two years have been incredibly challenging for everyone.

"The difficult times have enabled me to reflect on my future and feel it is now time to give my own family the time and care that I have shown STFS over the last nine years.

"Being a headteacher takes over your life, and the reason I have kept going is because of your support and the desire for the students to achieve everything they can; not just in terms of exam results, but experiences, enjoyment and an ability to make positive change.

"I have no doubt that the students from STFS will go on to make a huge contribution to the world around them and I will be forever proud that they attended our school."

The school governors are now in the process of recruiting a new headteacher.

In a separate letter to parents, chair of governors, Sarah Driscoll, wrote: "Neale has ensured the continued success and development of our school, its staff and students, including leading the school through the pandemic and making the best of a challenging situation.

"We are confident that the school is now in a great place to continue this work. We have fantastic staff and brilliant students. We are proud to be part of a school that continues to be over-subscribed and that is highly regarded within the local community."

She said the governors will be looking for a strong candidate to take over the position of head and expect to attract strong candidates."