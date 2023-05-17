Heads of charity supporting Milton Keynes and Bucks students attend Gold Celebrations at Buckingham Palace

Students and the heads of a charity supporting children from schools in Milton Keynes and the wider Bucks area were invited to a special Buckingham Palace event.

Representatives from Action Youth attended the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Celebrations at the famous royal venue.

While Coronation celebrations may be over another ceremony was held at the palace on Monday (15 May).

Kerryn Wyatt, deputy head of The Caldecotte Xperience and Duke of Edinburgh lead alongside Claire Hawkes development director from Action4Youth

Colleagues Kerryn Wyatt, deputy head of The Caldecotte Xperience and Duke of Edinburgh lead alongside Claire Hawkes, development director from Action4Youth were lucky enough to be invited to the Buckingham Palace for the Gold Celebration.

Kerryn supports young people to achieve through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme at The Caldecotte Xperience. Working with hundreds of young people from mainstream and special schools in MK and Buckinghamshire undertaking their DoE awards, Kerryn sees the value of the Scheme today. “It has a breadth which is invaluable, It shows young people who achieve are prepared to commit to something which is what so many employers value and recognise it.”

“We’ve seen lots of young people struggle with socialising and team working and that has been noticeable, particularly after the pandemic. It has been one of the massive impacts of Covid on young people. The DoE Award Scheme gives a series of different environments and opportunities for them to develop and gain these vital life skills.”

James and Rupert, Duke of Edinburgh gold medalists

During their time at the palace Kerryn and Claire listened to motivational speeches, and participated in traditional games inside the palace grounds garden and even spotted the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, himself.

They also had the chance to chat with young people who had achieved their Gold Awards.

One student, Zach, 19, said the Duke of Edinburgh programme has helped him learn invaluable life skills and meet some amazing people along the way.

The Caldecotte Xperience takes children on adventures and outdoor education sessions they may otherwise not be able to attend. It is one branch of the overall Action4Youth charity, which supports children and young adults from all backgrounds and abilities to learn new skills and build their resilience and confidence.