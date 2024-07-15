Hawridge and Cholesbury celebrates 150 years
Hawridge and Cholesbury CE School was founded as a National School and opened on the 8th August 1874, on land given by the Lord of the Manor.
The school community recently spent a whole week celebrating the last 150 years; this incorporated a fabulous museum set up using donations from families, staff and Chesham Museum. Everyone participated in a celebratory School Sports Day, which saw Orchards the eventual winners of the Sports Day Cup. Year 6 ran a French Café for KS2 parents which was a great success and then also spent a day learning in a Victorian school, a very different environment to a normal school day! Local experts David and Peter, also gave the children the most incredible, hands-on moth experience.
The entire school participated in a whole school picnic and rounders matches followed by a piece of 150th anniversary commemorative cake.
The week culminated with two memorable events, a special evening event for former students and staff and a 150th Anniversary Fair. Much reminiscing took place during the evening, along with a concert featuring past and present pupils. We even welcomed two alumni who had attended the school in 1939! It was a wonderful evening.
The fair was a day full of more fun and music and featured traditional maypole dancing, pond dipping and a spectacular tug-o- war. The school are very grateful to the PSA , for their support with this event. It really was a great day!
What a wonderful opportunity to come together as a school and local community and fortunately the weather was extremely kind all week.
