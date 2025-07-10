Great Kimble C of E Primary School soars to top of national SATs rankings

Some of the Year 6 pupils celebrating their successes.

There’s cause for celebration at Great Kimble Church of England Primary School, where staff, pupils, and parents are beaming with pride after their Year 6 students achieved an outstanding 100% combined score in this year’s KS2 SATs assessments for reading, writing, and maths.

This incredible achievement places Great Kimble in the top 100th percentile nationally—an astonishing turnaround for a school that, just two years ago, was performing significantly below the national average.

The school's journey of transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. Through a focused vision, tireless dedication from staff, and unwavering support from the school community, Great Kimble has not only closed the gap—it has set a new benchmark for success.

Headteacher [Mrs J Haynes] expressed immense pride in the pupils’ efforts: "We are blown away with this year’s SATs results. Our Year 6 pupils have worked incredibly hard, and their resilience, enthusiasm, and commitment to learning have truly paid off. This is a testament to the power of belief, high expectations, and exceptional teaching."

The results have sparked joy across the local community, with parents and governors joining the celebrations. Staff are quick to emphasise that this success reflects not just academic excellence, but a culture of care, creativity, and confidence that runs through the heart of Great Kimble.

With their latest triumph, Great Kimble C of E is firmly on the map as a school to watch—a shining example of what can be achieved with vision, values, and the courage to aim high.