Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This annual event welcomed 38 local and national companies and educational establishments, who were all keen to offer advice and support to the students as they began to think about the next steps for their futures.

Dave Sabin, Head of Careers said:

“The event is a highlight in the calendar of our comprehensive careers provision for staff and students. It truly opens students’ eyes to the opportunities available to them for their future educational and employment journeys. We are incredibly grateful to all of the organisations who gave up their time to support our event.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to Williams Racing for the loan of an F1 car! What a treat for students & staff!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of local Buckinghamshire businesses attended the exhibition, including Shirley Parsons, Buckinghamshire Council, Hartwell House, Tiggywinkles, Aylesbury Youth Action, Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, Duran’s Hair Studio, Richardson’s Chartered Accountants, Tailor Made Treatments, VW and Michael Anthony Estate Agents.

Michael Anthony Donnachie and Mark Vosper, Business Partners at Michael Anthony Estate Agents commented:

“What an uplifting day! We’ve come away feeling truly inspired. It was fantastic to meet so many motivated, engaged students. The future is bright!”

Also in attendance were two former Grange School students. Matty Rogers, who is employed by Global Architectural firm Populous who specialise in designing sports stadiums and music arenas, including the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley Stadium, London Stadium, O2 Arena, Yankee Stadium and the new MSG Sphere. Jack Smith, Number One Mechanic for F1 Team Williams Racing also supported the event and brought along an F1 car to truly inspire the students and staff.

Michael & Mark business partners at Michael Anthony certainly inspired a few future Estate Agents!

Jack said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I felt humbled to return to my old school. The students really impressed me with their passion, ambition and enthusiasm. I didn’t know what I wanted to do until I was 19 years old, so to be able to help open their minds to the possibilities was an absolute privilege.”