Go along to January's Recruitment Fair in Aylesbury

By Sue Gough
Contributor
Published 18th Dec 2024, 08:37 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 15:21 BST
Join Our Recruitment Fair – Thursday 30th January 2025! Careers in schools.

Join Our Recruitment Fair – Thursday 30th January 2025!

Explore a wide range of roles across our 6 diverse and vibrant schools, as well as opportunities with our trusted suppliers.

Venue: The Kingsbrook School, North Aylesbury. Time: 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Recruitment Fair - 30th January 2025placeholder image
Recruitment Fair - 30th January 2025

Representing Schools: Ashmead Combined School (Primary)Princes Risborough School (Secondary)Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School (Secondary)Sir William Ramsay School (Secondary)The Kingsbrook School (Secondary)The Mandeville School (Secondary)

Meet Our Suppliers: Turniton – IT Specialists Buckland – Grounds and Maintenance Active In The Community – Sports Lettings Innovate – Catering

Don’t miss this chance to connect with our teams and explore exciting opportunities in education, IT, maintenance, catering, and more!

Mark your calendar – we look forward to seeing you there!

Related topics:Henry Floyd Grammar SchoolCareers
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice