Go along to January's Recruitment Fair in Aylesbury
Join Our Recruitment Fair – Thursday 30th January 2025!
Explore a wide range of roles across our 6 diverse and vibrant schools, as well as opportunities with our trusted suppliers.
Venue: The Kingsbrook School, North Aylesbury. Time: 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Representing Schools: Ashmead Combined School (Primary)Princes Risborough School (Secondary)Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School (Secondary)Sir William Ramsay School (Secondary)The Kingsbrook School (Secondary)The Mandeville School (Secondary)
Meet Our Suppliers: Turniton – IT Specialists Buckland – Grounds and Maintenance Active In The Community – Sports Lettings Innovate – Catering
Don’t miss this chance to connect with our teams and explore exciting opportunities in education, IT, maintenance, catering, and more!
Mark your calendar – we look forward to seeing you there!