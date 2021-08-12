GCSEs: Cottesloe School in Wing proud of results after 'extremely challenging time'

Year 11 students were welcomed into The Cottesloe School this morning to collect their long-awaited GCSE results.

The Wing school says it is delighted with pupils' achievements after so much hard work was put in.

A spokesman said: "This has been an extremely challenging time for the students following two years of disruption to face-to-face learning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cottesloe GCSEs 2021

"We are extremely proud of all the results and their 'Cottesloe Character' has really shown through."

Some of the main headline figures include: 82% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English and Maths; 59% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths; the average grade across the best eight subjects came out at over a grade 5 for all students.

The school says notable individual achievements include: Harry Murgatroyd six 9s, two 8s and a 7; Isobel Parker three 9s, four 8s and two 7s; Hamzah Hussan two 9s, six 8s and a 7; Tallulah Cotgrave five 7s, 9 PE and three 6s; Marcus Henry three 9s, Distinction* in Business, an 8, two 7s, two 6s; Connor Edwards-Keay two 9s, an 8, three 7s, Distinction * in Business and two 6s.

Cottesloe GCSEs 2021

Cottesloe GCSEs 2021

Cottesloe GCSEs 2021