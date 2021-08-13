GCSE results: Students celebrate at Tring Park School for Performing Arts

Year 11 students at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts have been celebrating after receiving their GCSE results yesterday (Thursday, August 12).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

The highest GCSE grade in England is now a 9 and the lowest is a 1.

The school has announced that 98 per cent of students attained passes in five or more GCSE subjects.

"We are pleased to be able to announce that 98 per cent of students attained passes (9-4/A*-C) in 5 or more GCSE subjects including English, and that, overall, we had 97.6 per cent pass rate for all exams sat.

"There is no doubt that this year’s cohort of students experienced significant disruption to their studies – and that, despite this, the process of examinations and moderation was incredibly thorough and rigorous.

"This makes their achievements even more remarkable, and it is worth remembering that these results would not have been possible without enormous commitment and dedication from their teachers and other staff within the school .

"Subjects attaining 100 per cent A*-C/9-4 were English (Language and Literature), Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Double Science, Geography, RS, ICT, Drama, Dance, Art, Music, Chinese and German.

"Amongst our top achievers, Luke Blair and Arabella Pahl both attained 11 grades A*-A/9-7.

"Joseph Burdge, Eloise Dearling, Rosalind Keene, Rafaella Longobardi, Sophia Mucha and Lauren Ng all attained 10 grades A*-A/9-7.

"Evelyn Hogan and Ella Ronte achieved 9 grades A*-A/9-7.

"Matthew Humphreys and Amelia Thorpe achieved 8 grades A*-A/9-7.