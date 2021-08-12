GCSE results: Students at Tring School celebrate 'excellent' results

Tring School is delighted to announce an excellent set of GCSE results today (Thursday, August 12) with outstanding performances in English and Maths plus many other subjects.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams.

The school carried out an intensely rigorous and robust process earlier in the year to produce the Teacher Assessed Grades.

Students celebrate 'excellent' GCSE results (C) Tring School

These grades were set against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The highest GCSE grade in England is now a 9 and the lowest is a 1.

Head of School Sally Ambrose said: "Following what has been an incredibly difficult and challenging year for everyone, we are thrilled for our GCSE students who have achieved an excellent set of results.

“These results will support them with their next challenge, whether that is to join our outstanding Sixth Form, start an apprenticeship scheme, enter the workplace or continue their education elsewhere.

"Everyone associated with Tring School can be incredibly proud of these results and I’d like to express our appreciation to the students, staff, parents, governors and trustees."

Most of Tring School's GCSE students will move on to the school's Sixth Form which earlier this week once again reported excellent A Level results.

Tring School's Sixth Form typically attracts over 50 new students every year who join from other schools and the school looks forward to welcoming all new year 12’s at the start of the

