GCSE results day 2025: Bucks Council issues advice to students and parents

Bucks Council is advising parents and students on the advice services available to them on GCSE results day.

This morning, thousands of students across the county were given their GCSE results. Last week, thousands of A-level, BTEC and NVQ results were delivered to education institutions across the county.

As some students may not have achieved the results they hoped for, the council has published a number of support services that are available.

Support includes:

-The Exam Results Helpline – 0800 100 900 – free advice from trained careers advisors

-Youth Employment – helpline and advice for A-level and GCSE students on next steps, apprenticeships, universities, starting their own business, -gap years and employment

-BBC support for parents – A-level and GCSE

-BBC support for students – A-level and GCSE

-A level and GCSE post results service from exam boards:

-UCAS support – A-level results support

-Save the student – A-level results day support

Councillor Ade Osibogun said: “A huge well done to all those who have picked up their results today and last Thursday. The wait between exams finishing and results coming out can feel endless but now the day is finally here. Congratulations to those who have worked hard, I hope your efforts have paid off and you’ve achieved the results you were hoping for.

“We know that some students may be disappointed with their results but remember, there is plenty of support and help available. Speak to your teachers at school or college and also with friends and family. There is also a lot of support you can access online.”