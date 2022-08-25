GCSE results 2022: ‘Outstanding' grades at Buckingham’s Royal Latin School

Results this year were based on public exam grades, with exam boards taking steps nationally to reduce the percentage of top grades to bring them closer to the 2019 figures.

Given the changes in performance measures over the last two years, it is impossible to make meaningful comparisons for this year with previous years, the Royal Latin says.

This year an amazing 35 per cent of entries at RLS were awarded the top grade 9, and an impressive 58 per cent of entries were at grades 9-8 standard. Over three quarters of all grades were 9-7 grades.

Eight students were awarded grade 9s in all 10 of their subjects – which the school called “a truly outstanding performance” – and 45 students gained grades 9-8 in at least eight subjects.

Particular mention goes to Harshini Ragupathy, who gained the top mark in the whole country for her Business Studies performance.

Students at all levels showed that they had made progress well above that which would have been expected from KS2 (according to national data).

Headteacher David Hudson said: “This group of students has had to cope with two years of disrupted learning.

"To see them coming through with such outstanding grades is a testament to their resilience and ability to respond so positively to changing circumstances.

“Students have worked incredibly hard and they should receive huge credit for such thoroughly well-deserved results.

“These results are a tribute, not only to the hard work and commitment of our students, but also to the nurturing role of the school’s teachers and the wonderful support provided by parents.

“I am delighted that the vast majority of students will now be able to move on to their chosen A-level courses here at the Latin.

“For them, and for those moving elsewhere, we look forward to seeing their further success over the next two years.”

Head of Year 11, Martin Farrell, said: “I am so proud of our students and really pleased that the commitment and dedication they have shown throughout both Years 10 and 11 have paid off.

"It has been an especially difficult couple of years and their positivity and resilience have been phenomenal.

"They have been a wonderful year group, both academically and socially, and thoroughly deserve the excellent results they have achieved - many congratulations to them all.”

