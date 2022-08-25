GCSE results 2022: Aylesbury schools announce this year's grades

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grange School has hailed its students hard work and called this year’s cohort a “fantastic group”.

Special credit was given to the Year 11 class for showing great resolve studying during two years which were greatly disrupted by Covid.

A school spokesperson said: “Students have worked alongside their teachers and adults in doing what it takes and going the extra mile in ensuring that the impact of the adaptations made to this year’s exams is minimal and that they were best placed to succeed this summer.

All smiles at the Grange School

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Whole school performance continues to improve at The Grange, and although we remain unable to compare year on year results due to continued adaptations in grading standards, we are delighted with both the progress and achievement of our students, who we are sure will access their choice of post 16 education, training, or employment.”

This is the first year students have sat exams at GCSE level since the pandemic.

Grades were given out by teachers based on assessed work in 2020 and 2021.

Grange School headteacher, Vince Murray, said: “The attitude, resolve and commitment to their education during an extremely challenging time for this group of young people has been a privilege to observe and be part of. They have been exceptional and positive in their outlook.

Hugs all round at The Grange School

"I am incredibly proud of the part our school has played in supporting their development at this time.

“We are extremely confident that the curriculum offered at The Grange will enable our students to access post 16 education and training that meets their needs and aspiration for the future and look forward to seeing many come back for our 6th Form in September.

“For those moving on, we wish them every success for the future, and they leave knowing that our school played a part in securing their next steps.”

Lord Williams’s School has also released its 2022 GCSE results.

Overwhelming joy at The Grange School

The school is celebrating “outstanding” results, highlighting that 75% of the students achieved five or more higher grades (between nine and four), including English and Mathematics, with 78% achieving passes at grade four in those key subjects.

Lord Williams’s School headteacher, Jon Ryder said: “These results have been achieved despite the disruption that students experienced during the last two years of their studies and reflect the commitment and resilience they have shown.

"Many of our students overcame considerable challenges to achieve really impressive results. The students have benefited from superb support from their parents and carers as well as from school staff.

A hug for Katie Barrasford at Sir Thomas Fremantle School

“The following students achieved seven or more full GCSE qualifications at grades nine, eight or seven: Anya Alldread, Samara Austin, William Basnett, Hayden Beadle, Ali Bell, Samuel Berry, Olivia Bradley, Matthew Carr Sofia Charlton, Annabel Clarke, Clelia Dryden, David Dumitru, Niamh Dutton Meaney,

Thea Edinburgh, Fred Escudero-Neighbour, Grace Garner, Emma Garrett, Charlotte Gilbert, Kaitlyn Gresty, Lara Gunnell, Luke Hayes, Isobel James, Avi Josef, Joshua Karmali, Rosie Kendall, Willow Knight-Pocock, Amelia Lawley, Carl Leek, Dylan Martell, Eddie McLoughlin, Daniel Meddows-Taylor, Kai Morgan, Emma Morris, Benjamin Mould, Connor Mumby, Alexander Osborne-Hornett, David Paver, Freya Sallis, Freya SanMarco, Martha Scholey, Jack Sheales, Siofra Sims, Owen Thomas, Lucy Upson, Alexander Valdeiglesias, Amelie Van Dijk, Sophie Withers, Edward Wright.

“The vast majority of our students will continue their studies at Lord Williams’s and we look forward to supporting their development over the course of their Sixth Form careers. We wish every success to those that are leaving us to continue their studies elsewhere or to begin an apprenticeship.”

Students at Sir Thomas Fremantle are celebrating after receiving some exceptional GCSE results today (22 August).

A school spokesperson said: “We are pleased that, despite the challenges of the past years, the hard work and capacity of all of our students across the breadth of their courses has been recognised – and in truly spectacular fashion.

Owen Gunn shares the good news at Sir Thomas Fremantle School

“Sir Thomas Fremantle School remains focused on the progress of all students, and we are proud of what all of our students achieve.

"Students will leave us not only with a strong set of results, but also with the skills necessary to contribute to society and thrive in it. They have shown remarkable levels of grit and determination.”

Eighteen per cent of students achieved five or more Grade seven-nine, with 84% of students achieving five or more Grade 9-4 in their GCSEs, and 82% of students are leaving with at least Grade four in both Maths and English.

Particular successes include Lison Lafarge with nine Grade nines and one Grade eight, Alex Curmi with six Grade nines, three Grade eights and one Grade seven, Owen Gunn with five Grade nines, two Grade 8s and two Grade 7s and Liberty Young with three Grade nines and six Grade eights.

In England, just over three-quarters (75.3%) of GCSE grades for 16 year olds are at Grade four or above, up from 69.9% in 2019 when formal exams last took place and down from 79.1% in 2021.

Top grades for 16 year olds in England have also increased on 2019, with 27% of entries achieving a Grade seven and above, up by 5.2ppt compared to 2019, and 3.0ppt lower than 2021.

Education secretary James Cleverly said: “Students receiving their results today should be extremely proud, and I want to congratulate them all. The teaching profession has worked incredibly hard and these results are a testament to the resilience of both our students and staff.

“We have the most exciting range of post-16 options for students to choose from now, whether that's one of our exciting new T Levels, an apprenticeship or A levels. There is an option for everyone.

“I wish students the very best of luck, no matter what those next steps are.”

Bucks Council has set up an Exam Results Helpline which careers advisors are running today.

Students and parents can call up 0800 100 900 for free careers advice.

Bucks Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “Well done to all those students who have worked hard and got the results they wanted. It has been a tough couple of years and their resilience is something they should be very proud of.

"Waiting for GCSE results can be a nerve-wracking time for any student. It can also be a stressful time for parents too. Make sure you know who to contact at your child's school or college for advice and support if results do not go as planned.”

Lison Lafarge and her sister at Sir Thomas Fremantle School