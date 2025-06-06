Game-Changing Partnership: Buckinghamshire College Group becomes official CIMSPA partner

Buckinghamshire College group is proud to announce a new partnership with the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA), the professional development body for the UK’s sport and physical activity sector workforce.

This exciting collaboration recognises Buckinghamshire College Group as an approved CIMSPA Education Partner, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality education that aligns with industry standards and supports students’ career progression in sport and physical activity.

As a recognised and respected body within the sector, CIMSPA sets the benchmark for professional excellence. Through this partnership, Buckinghamshire College Group will ensure its sport and fitness curriculum is mapped to CIMSPA’s professional standards, providing students with industry-relevant qualifications and enhanced employability.

Kiran Bharj, Faculty Director of Health & Life Science, Sport & Public Services at Buckinghamshire College Group, said: “I am thrilled that Buckinghamshire College Group has become an official CIMSPA Partner. This partnership ensures our curriculum remains current, industry-aligned, and fully prepares our learners for exciting careers in the sports and physical activity sector. By fostering collaboration between CIMSPA and our dedicated lecturers, we are creating a dynamic, innovative, and exceptional learning experience that truly sets our sports offer apart.”

Principal Jenny Craig presents partner plaque to CIMSPA's Micki Ruggins, joined by colleagues from both organisations.

Micki Ruggins, Technical Education Officer at CIMSPA, commented: “This partnership demonstrates both parties’ commitment to supporting curriculum development and improved employability outcomes for students who are aspiring to become future professionals in the sport and physical activity sector. Buckinghamshire College Group has also been instrumental in the development of the Local Skills Accountability Board which forms part of the regional ecosystem that tailors qualifications and learning to meet the needs of local employers and further enhancing career prospects for learners.”

This collaboration offers students increased access to employer-informed content and networking opportunities, helping to bridge the gap between education and employment in sport, fitness and physical activity. It marks a significant step forward in empowering students with the skills, qualifications, and confidence to thrive in this dynamic and evolving sector.

To learn more about our courses, visit Buckinghamshire College Group’s website at www.buckscollegegroup.ac.uk or contact our admissions team at [email protected] (01296 588599).

About Buckinghamshire College Group:

Buckinghamshire College Group (Bucks College Group) is a further education college with campuses in Aylesbury, Wycombe, and Amersham. The College provides vocational, technical, and professional skills education to over 4,500 students annually. The College provides full-time education for students aged 16 to 18, alongside a robust provision for adult learners and apprenticeships. Buckinghamshire College Group was formed from the merger of Aylesbury College and Amersham & Wycombe College in October 2017. The College is currently developing a new modern campus to be in the centre of High Wycombe which would bring together the provision offered at the existing Amersham and Wycombe sites.

The Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity:

CIMSPA is the professional development body for the UK’s sport and physical activity sector workforce, committed to supporting, developing, and enabling professionals and organisations to succeed and, as a result, inspire our nation to become more active. Together, we are developing a vibrant, UK-wide sport and physical activity sector, with the highest standards of service delivery. To read CIMSPA’s 7-year strategy, visit: www.cimspa.co.uk/strategy.