Future of 50 students is put in jeopardy as Aylesbury-based further education organisation loses funding

A not-for-profit further education project in Aylesbury has lost its funding for the next school year, leaving 50 young people in limbo.

At the start of May, the Next Phase Academy, which operates out of Aylesbury Rugby Club, found out its agreement with John Colet School in Wendover was ending this summer.

John Colet School had agreed a three-year contract with the sport-focused education group and decided not to renegotiate another deal with Next Phase Academy.

"We thought that the funding agreement was just going to be a formality,” James Buckland, managing director at Next Phase Academy told The Bucks Herald.

The Next Phase Academy rugby team at a fundraising event in 2023

"And then to get notice on 1 May that they weren’t going to renew, hasn’t given us enough time to transition.”

Ian Brierly, headteacher at John Colet School, told The Bucks Herald that the institution chose not to seek a new contract with Next Phase Academy to focus more on internal priorities.

Roughly 50 children and young adults had committed to studying with the academy, that offers level two and three diploma courses for parties interested in working in the sports industry.

Managing Director James Buckland announced the potential termination of this year's programme on social media

This is a mix of students wanting to join the academy after completing their GCSEs and those currently enrolled on courses at the Aylesbury Rugby Club.

People on the course will complete desk-based classes, hands-on training to help them become physios or gym-instructors, or other sports based roles, plus they play competitive sports matches.

Upon hearing of the service’s potential closure, several parents with children currently studying at the academy contacted The Bucks Herald championing its service.

A petition has been set up calling for the school to re-think its decision to end the partnership, it can be viewed online here, at the time of writing it has attracted over 600 signatures.

However, Mr Brierly shut down the idea that the school would re-consider its stance in a statement sent to this newspaper.

Mr Buckland has said that everything else is in place for the programme to run next year, apart from funding. Coaches and teachers are contracted for September and the academy still has access to the facilities at Aylesbury Rugby Club. But without more money, families will have to seek out alternative education opportunities, and some staff members have started looking for other employment.

Mr Buckland added: “People are coming to join us, because they want to be with us. And now they are having to look at alternatives, or possibly be lost to the system entirely. The reality is that we take on some students who would feel like they wouldn’t fit in anywhere else.”

Mr Brierly has offered assurances to students currently on the course that they can finish their studies at the school. He said: “We have made it very clear to Mr Buckland throughout that we will support those students currently on roll to complete their qualifications, whether that is with us or with our support to find alternative provision. We are also working with the Year 11 students who were expecting to start in September, have engaged with the alternative providers in the area to ensure that they have a range of options, and have put in place a full package of support.”