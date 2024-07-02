From bricks to kicks: Housebuilder brings football home with workshop for Kingsbrook View Primary Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy pupils are overcome with Euros fever this year thanks to a football workshop organised by local housebuilder, Barratt David Wilson North Thames.

With the Euros 2024 bringing football back to our screens this summer, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson North Thames organised the session for Year 2 students to develop their skills and celebrate the tournament.

In partnership with Go Football Academy, a football workshop provider based in Leighton Buzzard, the session included essential football skill coaching, including passing and shooting, and ended with a feisty mini-Euros style tournament between pupils who donned their favourite country and club football kits

Research has shown that football can significantly positively affect children’s mental wellbeing, reducing the likelihood of depression among children by 45%*.

Pupils at KVPA

Owner of Go Football Academy Farhan Kharawala commented: “We are proud to partner with Barratt David Wilson North Thames and to have facilitated such an exciting opportunity for young pupils at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy.

"Football is for everyone, and at Go Football Academy, we are aiming to plug the gap between grassroots and professional youth football so that everyone has the chance to take part!”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames added: “International competitions such as the Euros are a great way to inspire the next generation of sportspeople and uplift local communities with interactive initiatives.

"These workshops illustrate how we want to support the community beyond our role as housebuilders and we are particularly excited to hear how Kingsbrook pupils put their new football skills to use throughout the summer holidays”.

Pupils of KVPA

Headteacher of Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, Jon Turner concluded: “The workshops provided by Go Football Academy and Barratt David Wilson North Thames were a fabulous way to foster the Euros spirit for our pupils at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy.

"Our pupils are always eager to participate in learning, and this hands-on approach is exactly the type of opportunity they love to get involved in.”

