Five new trustee members appointed to the University of Buckingham’s governing Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following an open recruitment process, five new trustees have been appointed to the University’s governing Council. The Council is the University’s governing body with ultimate responsibility for its strategic plans and the effective use of its resources.

Mark Qualter, Chair of Council, said: “We are fortunate at Buckingham to benefit from the insight of a group of trustees who bring a diverse breadth of skills and experience. Our newest independent members are highly skilled leaders who bring a wealth of expertise gained from the commercial, public and third sectors. That we are able to attract such talent is testament to the appeal of the University and its unique position in the sector.

“Universities are facing unprecedented challenges, and the strength of our board will be key to providing the required support and challenge to the management team in driving forward our strategic ambitions for sustainable growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the above appointments, there are now 22 trustee members of Council, made up of three ex-officio members including the Vice-Chancellor, 13 independent members, four elected staff members and a nominated student and alumnus member. The independent members on Council all serve for an initial term of three years, renewable thereafter for up to two further terms of three years.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

In addition to the new trustee appointments, Council has also approved the co-option of two new members to its committees. Nitesh Magdani will join the Audit and Risk Committee and Martin Kersey will join the Finance and Resources Committee. Co-opted members are not trustees of the University and do not attend Council meetings but are instead appointed to committees of Council to contribute their experience and provide expert advice. This approach has been taken by Council as a means of creating a pipeline of trustee candidates for the future.

Further details about all the University’s new appointees are available below.