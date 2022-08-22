First News: Schoolgirl enjoys space chat
SCHOOLGIRL ENJOYS SPACE CHAT
Eight-year-old Isabella Payne had an out-of-this world experience during her summer holidays, when she got to speak to American astronaut Kjell Lindgren on board the International Space Station.
Isabella, from Broadstairs in Kent, managed to make contact with Lindgren via her dad’s amateur radio equipment. Matthew Payne has had a radio licence for 22 years and couldn’t believe it when Lindgren called one night – he had to quickly wake Isabella up so she could speak to the spaceman!
The ISS has some radio equipment that’s used by astronauts to make contact with schools. They also occasionally call amateur radio operators like Matthew. Isabella has been a big fan of space since she was just two years old and was desperate to chat to a real-life astronaut, and now she’s had her chance!
Lindgren also seemed to enjoy the communication. He tweeted: “This may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk!”
