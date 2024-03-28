Field House Day Nursery children enjoy ambulance visit
Following an interest in transport, children from the award-winning setting on Tingewick Road were thrilled to welcome the local heroes, whose crew included one of their very own nursery parents, where they enjoyed a tour of the emergency vehicle and its sirens, as well as having the chance to explore the specialist equipment used every day to help save lives.
As part of the exciting learning experience, the captivated group learnt about the role of each piece of equipment in helping to treat patients as they investigated in the back of the ambulance, from defibrillators and monitors to stretchers and stethoscopes, before having the chance to role play with each other and ask the paramedics any questions they had.
Field House Day Nursery Quality Manager, Kirsty Freshwater explained:
“This was a fantastic opportunity for the children to gain a better understanding of the ambulance service and the vital role they play within our community. The group have been so inspired by the visit and we are hugely grateful to the crew for taking time out of their busy schedules to create such a memorable learning experience for our little ones.”