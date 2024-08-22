Excellent GCSE results at Sir Henry Floyd

By Sam Holdsworth
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:31 BST
We are delighted with Sir Henry Floyd's GCSE results and we wholeheartedly congratulate all of our Year 11s whose magnificent results are testament to their hard work.

The leadership team want to thank our committed staff who dedicate so much time beyond the classroom to ensure that our students achieve extremely impressive examination results, in particular at the highest level with nearly 20% of all GCSE grades awarded the very top classification of grade 9.

Nearly 40% of all grades were awarded grade 8 or above (A* equivalents), with particularly exceptional progress in Maths, Sciences and Languages.

Thirty four students achieved straight grades 7-9, with fourteen achieving a full suite of grades 8 and 9! The superb results for our students provide a sound platform for further success in the future. Well done Floydians!

