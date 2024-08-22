Excellent GCSE results at Sir Henry Floyd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are delighted with Sir Henry Floyd's GCSE results and we wholeheartedly congratulate all of our Year 11s whose magnificent results are testament to their hard work.

The leadership team want to thank our committed staff who dedicate so much time beyond the classroom to ensure that our students achieve extremely impressive examination results, in particular at the highest level with nearly 20% of all GCSE grades awarded the very top classification of grade 9.

Nearly 40% of all grades were awarded grade 8 or above (A* equivalents), with particularly exceptional progress in Maths, Sciences and Languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty four students achieved straight grades 7-9, with fourteen achieving a full suite of grades 8 and 9! The superb results for our students provide a sound platform for further success in the future. Well done Floydians!