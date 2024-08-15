Excellent A-Level results at Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are extremely proud of our A-Level students whose excellent results reflect their determination to succeed at the highest level, acting as terrific role models to their peers in younger year groups.

A huge thank you to our staff who work exceptionally hard to ensure that our students aspire for the highest results - we are proud to report that nearly 40% of our 700 grades awarded are A*/A with 50 students achieving at least three A*/A grades.

We thank parents for their continued support, working alongside the school to prepare our students for the wide variety of new opportunities ahead of them - university, apprenticeship, conservatoire, gap year or employment. The majority of our students have secured their first choice university, most of which are Russell Group. We look forward to keeping in touch with their successes through our Floydian Alumni.