etag donates wellbeing bench to Buckinghamshire school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of its ongoing support for local community projects, specialist building supplies distributor etag has donated a wellbeing bench to Long Crendon School in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation was inspired by the primary school’s desire to create a meaningful space where pupils could take time out of the busy playground environment and find extra support when needed.

The idea was brought to etag’s attention by Aisling Kenny, the company’s HR Director and a member of the school’s board of governors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising the value of the project to the school and its students, etag sourced a high-quality bench for Long Crendon that would serve the pupils for years to come.

etag has donated a wellbeing bench to Long Crendon School

The bench, painted white by the school caretaker, was later transformed by the pupils into a vibrant and meaningful part of their playground.

Members of the school’s Wellbeing Committee, which includes two pupils from each year group, decided how the bench would be used and decorated it with positive affirmations. The messages aim to uplift any child feeling sad, lonely, or needing quiet reflection. The bench also encourages a culture of support at the school, as older pupils and teachers can easily spot a child using the bench who might need extra care and connection.

“The wellbeing bench has become a cherished part of our playground,” said Bilal Aziz, Deputy Headteacher at Long Crendon School. “It’s not just a place for quiet moments; it’s a symbol of kindness and community. We are grateful to etag for their generous donation, which has helped us create this special space for our pupils.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the donation, Tony Taylor, CEO of etag, added: “Every project matters to our business —whether it’s a skyscraper or a local initiative. Supporting Long Crendon’s vision to create a space for connection and positivity reflects our values of teamwork and growing together, and it’s an honour to help them create this for students."