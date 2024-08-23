E-ACT Bourne End Academy celebrates students’ GCSE success

Freja Ogborne collects her results with her parents

Smiles all round as students collect their GCSE results at E-ACT Bourne End Academy and look forward to their next steps.

Staff and students at E-ACT Bourne End Academy are today celebrating some fantastic GCSE and vocational results. There was widespread success across a range of subjects, with 20 students achieving top grades (7-9) in English and all students achieving 9-4 within Higher Maths. This year's results have also seen grade 9s awarded across Geography, Science, Spanish, English and History. This was complimented by a 100% pass rate across all vocational subjects, including Construction, Health and Social Care, Dance, Drama and Sport.

Teenagers across the country are celebrating today after sitting exams throughout May and June. Despite the challenges of the last few years, young people across the country have recorded stunning successes at GCSE, with the students of E-ACT Bourne End Academy no exception.

Staff at E-ACT Bourne End Academy have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their GCSEs. In particular, the academy ran bespoke revision and interventions sessions delivered internally, externally and in conjunction with other academies across the trust.

The extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results.

Among the high performers were:

Freja Ogborne achieving one Grade 9 in History and six Grade 8s across Geography, Science. Spanish, English Language and English Literature

Zara Khan achieving Grade 9s in Combined Science, two Grade 8s in English Language and Maths, and three Grade 7s across Business, English Literature and History

Alice Cardy achieving one Grade 9 in Geography, four Grade 8s across English Literature, Maths and Combined Science, and a Distinction in BTEC Sport.

Alim Kamal achieving Grade 9/8 in Combined Science and four Grade 7s across English Language, English Literature, History and Maths.

Preetesh Ramesh achieving three grade 8s across Science, Further Maths and Maths.

Kerri-Anne Leavy, Headteacher at E-ACT Bourne End Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of our amazing students at BEA, and I want to say well done to them all. I have enjoyed seeing so many happy and smiling faces today. Our students absolutely deserve the grades they’ve received through determination, resilience and commitment. So much hard work has gone into the results from our students, and it is fantastic to see this rewarded. I would also like to thank our parents/carers for their unwavering support, along with our staff for championing every individual student”.

Tom Campbell, CEO at E-ACT, said:

“Congratulations to Kerri-Anne Leavy and her academy on such a great set of results. These are the direct result of a tremendous amount of effort from staff and students at E-ACT Bourne End Academy and I am delighted for them all.

“I want to congratulate all of our young people celebrating today. They have worked so hard to get to this point and they should feel very proud of all they have accomplished.”