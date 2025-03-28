Donation of building materials enhances school’s outdoor play area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children at Broughton Community Schools in Aylesbury can learn more about construction, thanks to a donation of building materials from Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electrical cable wheels, guttering, planks of wood, signage and hazard warning tape from Vistry’s Tattenhoe Park development in Milton Keynes – along with a donation of hard hats and hi-vis jackets – have helped to create a construction zone for the pupils in the outdoor play area which is shared by both the infant and junior schools.

Vistry’s donation will complement existing resources the schools already owned, such as foam bricks, which will allow pupils to role play building a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new area is part of the schools’ aim to encourage more child-led play and creativity in imaginative play through the provision of various themed zones, which also include a music zone and a dress-up zone.

Official signage from Vistry’s Tattenhoe Park development, used to enhance the pupils play experience in their construction themed zone

Lizzy Rackham, deputy head teacher at Broughton Community Schools, said: “We are really grateful for the generous donation made by Vistry Group.

“Not only have the resources helped to create an inspiring play zone for our children, but they also provide real-life role-play opportunities, where children can; use their imagination, develop their physical strength and begin to understand the importance of risk assessment within play.”

Vistry is building 318 homes at Tattenhoe Park, with the second phase of 196 mixed-tenure homes anticipated to launch in summer 2025, off Hayton Way in Milton Keynes, under its Countryside Homes brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity Macey, managing director of Vistry Central Home Counties, said: “We were happy to provide materials from our Tattenhoe Park development to help develop Broughton Community Schools’ outdoor play area when we heard they were creating a construction zone for pupils.

Lizzy Rackham (left), deputy head teacher at Broughton Community School, and Gemma Wenman (right), Vistry Central Home Counties marketing manager, with the pupils in their new Tattenhoe Park inspired play zone

“As well as building new homes in Buckinghamshire, we aim to build links with local communities to ensure they benefit from our support.

“The importance of imaginative play cannot be underestimated, and I am so pleased our donation has contributed to creating such an excellent play area to help the children develop, learn and have fun.”

Vistry Central Home Counties is also building new homes under its Countryside Homes brand at Beaumont Manor in Hemel Hempstead.

For more information, visit countrysidehomes.com.