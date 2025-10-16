Dame Prue Leith opens new teaching kitchen at local school

Michelin-starred chef and Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith visited Bruern Abbey this week to officially open the school’s brand-new teaching kitchen.

The celebrated restaurateur spent the morning touring the new facilities, chatting with pupils, and joining a cookery lesson where boys were preparing chicken pie. She watched closely as they rolled pastry, checked fillings, and talked enthusiastically about what they had learned.

Prue was joined by Maria Dunbar, Chief Executive of Leiths School of Food and Wine, which partners with a small number of schools nationwide through its Leiths Education Partner programme. The initiative allows pupils to work towards accredited culinary qualifications while still at school.

Bruern Abbey, which educates neurodiverse pupils within a mainstream setting, places emphasis on practical and creative learning alongside studying academic subject for GCSE. The new kitchen forms part of that vision, providing a space where children with dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD can thrive through hands-on, confidence-building experiences.

Prue Leith with pupils and staff from Bruern Abbey

Head of the school, Kate Walker, said the visit marked an important milestone:

“Prue’s visit was a huge inspiration to our pupils. The kitchen will give them the chance to develop essential life skills: from teamwork and organisation to creativity and independence.”

The event comes as Bruern Abbey prepares to welcome girls from 2026, marking its move to full co-education. The new facility, with its gleaming workstations and professional equipment, will play a central role in the school’s broad and inclusive curriculum.

Dame Prue’s parting message on what she feels is the most important factor to success, whether in cooking or in life, was simple: “Doggedness. You need grit - you just need to keep going. Even when things get really tough.”

Photo credit: Alexander Bedwell