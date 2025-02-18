Dad whose children missed 4 months of school gets £1,700 payout from Bucks Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad whose children missed four months of school has been awarded over £1,700 in compensation by Buckinghamshire Council.

The unitary authority paid out and apologised after accepting it was at fault for failing to arrange education for the children, who are now in year 2 and 3.

The remedies were agreed following an investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, which assesses complaints against councils, and upheld a complaint by the children’s father.

Known only as ‘Mr X’, the dad moved to Buckinghamshire in October 2023 with his children, who had both attended specialist schools in another council area.

Both pupils had education, health and care plans (EHCPs) – legal documents outlining the extra educational support required by children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

The council said it could provide transport to the children’s old school until it found a new placement for them, but Mr X said the 30-mile, 50-minute journey from his new address was ‘too far for his children to travel’.

Mr X also said the three hours of tuition offered by the council a day ‘would not have been able to meet the needs of his children’.

The council named the nearest mainstream school to Mr X’s new address in the EHCPs for his children in January 2024, despite him saying it could not meet their needs.

However, the children were not in school at all during the 14-week period from when the family moved house to the EHCPs being amended in January.

In its final decision, the Ombudsman said this delay in providing full time education was ‘fault by the council but noted that it did offer tuition and travel costs for them to stay at their old school.

The watchdog’s ruling read: “The council accepted it was at fault when it considered an official complaint and offered a suitable remedy to the injustice of a payment, plus an apology before the Ombudsman considered the complaint.”

As compensation, the council offered Mr X a payment of £1453.84, based on a rate of £103.85 per each of the 14 weeks of education his children lost, plus a £250 ‘time and trouble payment’ for raising the complaint.

Despite the cash offer and both children now having a place, Mr X has complained the money offered did not cover his childcare costs during his children’s absence.

He has also asked for compensation for the impact on his children’s ‘developmental progress and his family’ and wants them to repeat the school year.

However, the Ombudsman said the remedy offered by the council was ‘suitable’ and that it had to take into account its ‘reasonable’ option of transporting the children to their old school while it sought new places.

Anita Cranmer, the council’s cabinet member for education and children’s services, told the Local Democracy reporting Service: “On this occasion, we acknowledge that there were delays in finding suitable placements and for this we sincerely apologise. We accept the findings of the Ombudsman and will take the learnings forward.”