Creature encounters help students destress at the University of Buckingham

University of Buckingham students take time out from their studies to spend time with a range of exotic, friendly companion creatures and experience the well recognised benefits from theraputic animal interactions.

Many students from across the university took the opportunity to take time out of their studies and spend time with animals brought to the university by Bedfordshire based Teaching Talons, a multi-award winning animal encounters company.

Several sessions were held and capped at sixteen students per session so that all students attending would have time to really experience the benefits of their animal interactions and manage any pre-exam stresses.

A student enjoying some down-time with a guinea pig. Picture: Graham Barker

The creature encounter sessions are held twice a year and were originally introduced to the university by the Friends of the University of Buckingham four years ago and have been held every year since. "The response from students is always so positive" says Graham Barker, Chair of the Friends of the University.

Student Ayesha Mudabbar studying Psychology said after her own encounter "It is such a good experience to participate in these types of sessions. It gives great pleasure and we feel relaxed."

Student Lucy Henson also studying Psychology said "This was a lovely experience. It was useful in helping me relax before deadlines"

Rory Browning studying Computing said "This really helped to distract me from my studies. A very relaxing experience".