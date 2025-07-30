Council announces new £18m special education needs plan amid delays

Bucks Council has announced new plans to expand its service for children with special education needs and disabilities.

It comes after the council admitted it was dealing with a £44.3m special needs deficit earlier this year. The BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed that the number of children in the county needing education, health and care plans (ECHPs) had doubled in under a decade, creating a ‘serious problem’ for the authority.

However, the council has announced a major boost for its special education services with nearly 300 more places due to be created at education organisations within the county over a four year period. Current council estimates suggest these places will be introduced over a four-year period and will require £18m in funding.

Further data released by the council shows that it has created 328 additional SEND (special educational needs and disabilities places at education facilities in Buckinghamshire over the past five years. According to the authority, 298 of these spots are currently in use.

The Nest’ – a specialist SEND unit provided by Buckinghamshire Council; Juniper Hill Primary School, Flackwell Heath

Bucks Council will use Government funding and section 106 agreements with property companies to fund the special education expansion.

Councillor Ade Osibogun said: “It is an absolute priority to make sure every child in Buckinghamshire has the education they are entitled to. The pressures on SEND services are well-known and we are making major progress here in Buckinghamshire in increasing capacity in the system so every child who needs additional help with their education can get the tailored support they need.”

Bucks Council has noted that one school in Buckinghamshire has used this scheme to create a separate building for children who require special education support.

Juniper Hill Head teacher Claire Garnett said: “We’re thrilled that the council has built this bespoke unit for us. It means we can provide specialist support for children who have had difficult childhoods and who have experienced trauma. That means it’s overwhelming for them to be in mainstream school.

"Here, they can still learn the curriculum but have all the additional help and support that they need to thrive at school and get the most from their education.”

In recent months Bucks Council has had to pay compensation to some families who experienced extended delays to ECHPs for their children.