Cottesloe celebrates long-serving teacher and new sixth form suite

Staff at The Cottesloe School gathered on Tuesday 22nd April to mark two significant milestones: the grand reopening of their newly refurbished Sixth Form study area and a heartfelt celebration of Mr. Steve Bonser's remarkable 42 years of dedicated service to the institution.

The newly revitalised Sixth Form space was officially unveiled with the dedication of a commemorative plaque in honour of Mr. Bonser. Headteacher Simon Jones, in his address to the assembled staff, explained the fitting tribute. "It seemed appropriate that we should dedicate this refurbishment and this valuable space to Steve," he stated, "recognising the immense time and unwavering commitment he has consistently given to our school and countless students over the decades."

Mr. Bonser reached his impressive 42-year teaching anniversary on March 18th and is preparing for a well-deserved retirement this coming July. His journey at the school began in 1983, at the age of 24, when the institution was known as Wing County Secondary School. A woodwork specialist, this was his second teaching post, following a period at Quarrendon School.

Reflecting on his long and impactful career, Mr. Bonser shared, "The thing I will miss most is undoubtedly the hands-on experience of making things with the students and the immense pride in seeing former pupils who have gone on to build careers utilising their woodwork skills. That was, and remains, the best part of the job – I still absolutely love it!"

The celebrations extended beyond Mr. Bonser's remarkable tenure, as this year also marks the 65th anniversary of The Cottesloe School. To commemorate this milestone, the school is hosting a special Gala on Saturday, June 28th, at the prestigious Ascott House. The event is open to all members of the community who have a connection to The Cottesloe School, and tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cottesloe-sapphire-gala-tickets-1302172806919.

Adding to the anniversary commemorations, the school has also installed a decorative timeline within its premises, showcasing the rich and enduring history of The Cottesloe School for current students and visitors alike. The dedication of the Sixth Form suite and the upcoming Gala serve as fitting testaments to the school's legacy and the dedication of individuals like Mr. Bonser who have shaped its journey.

