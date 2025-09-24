College alumni’s short film selected for prestigious international festival

A short film created by recent alumni of Buckinghamshire College Group has been officially selected for the Bournemouth International Film Festival, where it will compete in the Best UK Short Film category.

The film, Tomorrow Never Knows, was developed as a passion project shortly after the team completed their studies on our Level 3 Film and Television course. It explores themes of identity, pressure, and the uncertainty of the future. The narrative follows a young man named Alan, who is propelled into a series of imagined futures after being asked a simple question about what lies ahead. As he navigates these visions, he is forced to confront the expectations placed upon him and the fear of the unknown.

The film was written, directed, and edited by Alex Hogarth, with Korben Wilkinson serving as cinematographer, Finlay Jordan as sound recordist, and Felix Pridmore as script supervisor. The production was supported by runners Lara Dervish, Molly Humphrey, Michael Adams, and Bailey Burdock.

This selection marks a significant achievement for the team and reflects the high standard of creative and technical training provided by the College’s Film & TV programme.

Alumni on set of Tomorrow Never Knows

The production group credits much of their development to the guidance and expertise of their tutors, Nick Evans and Attila Kiraly, both of whom are active professionals in the film and television industry, and who played a significant role in shaping their technical skills and creative confidence.

The graduates have remained in contact with their former mentors, proudly sharing the news of their festival selection and ongoing creative work. Chris Burgess, Media Technician at Buckinghamshire College Group, commented: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our former students achieving recognition at this level so soon after graduating. Their success with Tomorrow Never Knows reflects not only their talent and determination, but also the collaborative spirit and professionalism they developed during their time with us. It also reflects the strength of our curriculum and industry insight we strive to provide. We’re all very proud of them.”

Alex Hogarth, writer and director, offered his own perspective on the project and his journey since leaving college: “Tomorrow Never Knows was a valuable learning experience for all of us and a true reflection of the phase of life we’re in. It’ll be something special to look back on, and it wouldn’t have been possible without an incredible team. Alongside my collaborators, I’m also deeply grateful to the College. Nick, Chris, and Attila are outstanding tutors who champion individuality and creative risk-taking. Staying in touch with them since graduating and receiving their advice has been amazing. We already have several new projects in early pre-production that we can’t wait to share. We’re growing more ambitious, hoping to help inspire and support the next generation of filmmakers.”

Reflecting on the team’s journey, Nick Evans, Film & TV tutor, added: “This is very exciting! It's also no surprise. Alex, Korben, Fin, and Felix have always been driven by that rare combination of a passion for filmmaking, sheer hard work, curiosity, and a refusal to settle for second best. Great storytelling for the screen isn’t magic; it comes from understanding that it is a meticulous craft—one that must be learned, practised, and mastered—combined with an unwavering ambition to make sense of the world. This is exactly what we aim to support our Film & TV students with here at Buckinghamshire College Group. If we can continue working with passionate, committed young people like this, we’ll be very happy.”

Attila Kiraly, also a tutor on the course, commented on the artistic influences behind the film: “I’m incredibly proud of our graduates. Their hard work and creativity truly shine through in this film, drawing inspiration from the French New Wave and the experimental techniques they explored while studying at Buckinghamshire College Group. From unconventional editing choices to bold visual storytelling, they’ve consistently pushed themselves artistically. It’s fantastic to see their talent and dedication recognised on such a prominent platform.”

The Bournemouth International Film Festival is known for showcasing emerging voices in cinema and attracting entries from across the UK and beyond. The inclusion of Tomorrow Never Knows in this year’s programme highlights the growing impact of independent work produced by early-career filmmakers on the wider film industry.

We are incredibly proud of our graduates and excited to see what comes next. Their journey is only just beginning, and with talent like this, the Oscars may well be in sight!

For More Information:

Tomorrow Never Knows is available to watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce_0JjMP_5U&t=2s

To learn more about our courses, visit Buckinghamshire College Group’s website at www.buckscollegegroup.ac.uk or contact our admissions team at [email protected] (01296 588599).

About Buckinghamshire College Group:

Buckinghamshire College Group (Bucks College Group) is a further education institution with campuses located in Aylesbury, Wycombe, and Amersham. The College provides vocational, technical, and professional skills-based education to more than 4,500 students each year. Bucks College Group offers full-time programmes for students aged 16 to 18 and delivers a comprehensive range of training opportunities for adult learners and apprenticeships.

Buckinghamshire College Group was formed from the merger of Aylesbury College and Amersham & Wycombe College in October 2017. The College is currently developing a new modern campus in the centre of High Wycombe which will bring together the provision offered at the existing Amersham and Wycombe sites in 2027.