In a heartwarming example of community collaboration, a local school, a prison, a power distribution solutions provider, and a seating manufacturer have joined forces to create a sustainable outdoor seating solution that benefits both the environment and the local community.

Lord Williams School, based in Thame, Oxfordshire, recently transformed their courtyard into a vibrant wildflower garden to provide students with a tranquil and educational space. However, the school were keen to source environmentally friendly seating to complement the garden. This is where local businesses and organisations stepped in.

Rhubarb Seating, based in Thame, was approached by the school to provide seating that matched the eco-friendly ethos of the wildflower garden. While Rhubarb doesn’t typically manufacture outdoor seating, they saw an opportunity to bring together local resources and talents to make it happen.

Partnering with Lucy Electric, a nearby power distribution solutions provider and fellow member of the Thame Business Forum, Rhubarb found the perfect solution. Lucy Electric had high-quality, heavy-duty pallets made from reclaimed timber that were no longer in use and they were more than happy to donate them. Rhubarb also connected with Huntercombe Prison near Henley, which operates a woodshop where prisoners gain valuable skills through woodworking projects. The prison had previously produced seating and planters from reclaimed wood, and its team was eager to take on this new challenge.

Lord Williams's School New Seating Area

The collaboration was set in motion, with Rhubarb designing a bespoke bench and planter system, Lucy Electric donating the timber, and the woodshop at Huntercombe Prison manufacturing the seating. By the end of August, the Rhubarb team had successfully installed the benches and planters in the school’s courtyard.

The project’s outcomes reflect a truly positive social enterprise effort:

- The School: Lord Williams School now boasts a stunning wildflower garden surrounded by environmentally sustainable benches, creating a peaceful and educational space for students.

- Sustainability: Timber that would have otherwise been discarded has been repurposed into high-quality seating, promoting environmental responsibility.

- Prisoner Rehabilitation: Prisoners at Huntercombe Prison gained valuable training and experience, which will support their rehabilitation and enhance their future employment prospects.

The result is a beautiful, socially conscious transformation that highlights the power of collaboration between schools, local businesses, and social enterprises.

“Lord Williams's Lower School is thrilled with the new addition of seating designed by Rhubarb Seating, made by the prisoners of Huntercombe with the support of Lucy Electric. The design and materials are perfectly aligned with the school's strong commitment to eco-friendliness and sustainability for years to come.”

Lord Williams’s School

“I really enjoyed the project on the seating, and happy to do something that helps children. It was a hard job as I have very little experience of woodwork until I came here, but I enjoyed the challenge along with the rest of the men who helped and would be happy to do more projects like this again.”

Mr P. Sri Lankan Prisoner at Huntercombe

“I was the foreman on this project, and I enjoyed helping to allocate tasks to the others. I was very happy to be involved with this project because it was for children, and I thought how it would be if it was for my own children.”

Polish prisoner at Huntercombe

"Lucy Electric is thrilled to have contributed to this wonderful project. Together with Rhubarb seating, we’ve helped create a sustainable and beautiful space for the students while also supporting meaningful work for the prisoners at Huntercombe Prison. It’s a fantastic example of community collaboration, and we’re proud to be part of it."

Christiana Padilla, Lucy Group CSR Manager