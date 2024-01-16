Code Ninjas Aylesbury hosts tech-tacular free STEM session

This weekend, Code Ninjas Aylesbury, led by owners Robin Theakston and Charlie Gunn, set the local tech scene ablaze with an exciting free coding and STEM session at Bucks New University.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drawing young tech enthusiasts from all corners of the town, the event provided a sneak peek into the world of the Code Ninjas curriculum, offering a tantalising glimpse of the benefits awaiting those who embark on their coding adventure in 2024.

The dynamic duo behind Code Ninjas Aylesbury, along with the rest of the team, orchestrated the session to illustrate how coding is shaping the futures of kids in the digital age through immersive coding activities. The free 90-minute session provided kids aged seven and above with a hands-on experience of the innovative programmes designed in collaboration with Microsoft®.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What a fantastic way to start the year – hosting a free coding event to showcase the whole host of benefits coding brings to the young minds in our community,” said Robin. “The event was a blast, and the Code Ninjas Aylesbury team is thrilled to have welcomed new faces to our centre. It provided them with the opportunity to experience first-hand how we guide our ninjas in mastering coding languages, game development, robotics and much more – skills that are needed more than ever in today’s ever evolving tech world.”

Mayor Cllr Steven Lambert with the children who attended the event

Code Ninjas Aylesbury equips kids with vital computer science skills while fostering creativity, resilience and problem-solving abilities. The event was guided by a team of expert instructors, known as Senseis, who led participants through coding their own games and engaging in a virtual Snowball Fight using Microsoft® MakeCode.

Mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr Steven Lambert, who attended the event, expressed his support for initiatives like Code Ninjas in the community, saying, “Witnessing the incredible enthusiasm and participation of the children from Aylesbury at the Code Ninjas event was truly inspiring. Robin and Charlie’s commitment to our community, evident in the free session they hosted, speaks volumes about their passion for fostering a generation well-prepared for the digital future ahead. Aylesbury is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals contributing to the growth and empowerment of today’s young people.”

For the kids who attended, the event certainly did not disappoint, “I had so much fun at Code Ninjas! Learning to code was way cooler than I thought. Making my own game was awesome and the instructors were really helpful and made everything easy to understand. Can’t wait to come back for more!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sentiment echoed by the parents, with one parent saying, “The atmosphere during the event was buzzing and the Senseis did such a great job of making the learning experience both educational and enjoyable. I’m thrilled to have discovered such a fantastic place for my child to learn and grow - we’re looking forward to more Code Ninjas adventures in the future!”

Children taking part in the free coding activities

“As we wrap up this fantastic coding event, we can’t wait to see all these new faces join us throughout the rest of the year,” said Charlie. “This is just the beginning, and we’re sure this event is the first of many in 2024. Our commitment is to ensure as many kids as possible in the community have access to the power of coding and its transformative benefits.”