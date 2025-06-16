Children in poorest areas falling behind by age five – literacy charity targets areas of greatest need

One in four children leave primary school unable to read to the expected standard – and those in England’s most deprived areas are even less likely to meet key developmental goals by age five, according to UNICEF UK.

​But a Bedford-based charity operating throughout England is making a tangible difference – one story at a time.

Schoolreaders, a national children’s reading charity, provides over 33,000 children with weekly classroom reading sessions in England, connecting over 3,300 volunteers with primary schools.

UNICEF UK’s analysis found that children living in England’s most deprived areas are more than twice as likely to fall short of the government’s target for 75% of young children to achieve a “good level of development.”

Schoolreaders has developed a deprivation strategy which prioritises the recruitment and placement of volunteers in primary schools within the top 20% of areas of deprivation or where over 25% of pupils receive free school meals.

In the 2023/2024 academic year, Schoolreaders delivered support to over 27,000 children, 45% of which receive pupil premium funding – versus the national figure of 24%.

With the expansion of free school meals eligibility to all children in households on Universal Credit (effective from September 2026), Schoolreaders anticipates an increase in the number of children and schools who will now meet its deprivation strategy for additional literacy support – this will give more children the chance of a brighter future.

Sally Wrampling, Chief Executive Officer of Schoolreaders, said: “Every child deserves the chance to learn to read well. Without reading, learning opportunities are denied, and this can have lifelong impact. A quarter of children are leaving primary school not reading to the expected standard. That’s something we’re here to change.

“Now that free school meals eligibility is increasing, even more children will have access to this vital support, but we need more volunteers to help us drive the change we’re seeking.”

The charity, which sets children up to enjoy a lifetime of learning, is seeking more volunteers across the country.

Sara Cockroft, Co-Headteacher at Beech Hill Primary School, added: “Deprivation is something we experience at our school. Some children don’t read at home so it’s important they have access to what we’ve got in school.

“When we looked at the end of last year where we’d had support from volunteers over that previous year, the children who had received support from Schoolreaders volunteers, had made more than the expected progress.

“Schoolreaders build wonderful relationships with students and that means a lot to us at this school and the children really value that time.”

Research by Schoolreaders reveals that 94% of children increased reading confidence following volunteer reading sessions and 72% benefited from spending time with a positive role model – and now even more children can benefit.

Volunteers are provided with guidance and training, including safeguarding and reading support best practice.

To learn more about Schoolreaders, visit: www.schoolreaders.org/