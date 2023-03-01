Chance for Aylesbury Vale schoolchildren to visit Waddesdon free of charge

Schools in Aylesbury Vale are invited to apply for a free day trip to Waddesdon for their pupils in 2023.

Launched in 2021 by the Rothschild Foundation, the Schools Access Fund aims to encourage new school audiences to visit Waddesdon Manor, built at the end of the 19th century by Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild in the style of a French early 16th-century château. Schools can also take advantage of the Learning Department’s workshops and projects, covering all key stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

State schools from the whole of Bucks can apply for a grant of up to £1,000 to cover some or all of the cost of a visit to Waddesdon, and can bring any number of pupils. The aim is to support wellbeing, enhance creative learning and enrich how schools teach the arts curriculum.

Pupils from Westcott School at Waddesdon Manor

In the scheme’s first year, over £20,000 was granted to 35 Bucks schools for a visit to Waddesdon – meaning 1,568 schoolchildren were able to enjoy a free or subsidised day out – travelling from as far as Buckingham in the north and Marlow in the south of the county.

Feedback from one school said: “The whole experience was amazing from start to finish. The workshops were run by knowledgeable staff who made the whole experience fun for the children.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside workshops and visits, the Schools Access Fund can also be used to subsidise the special projects offered by the Learning Team throughout the year, such as the popular Living History Week in June.

Head of Learning Sarah Dewberry said: “The Rothschild Foundation and Waddesdon launched the Schools Access Fund to support wellbeing and enhance creative learning across the curriculum.

Westcott pupils in the kitchens at Waddesdon

"After the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly disrupted education, and the rising cost-of-living crisis, the fund encourages new audiences to Waddesdon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are delighted to have helped so many schools so far and we would encourage all schools to apply and take advantage of the wide range of workshops offered by our Learning Team, from fairytales to orienteering.”