Chalfonts Independent Grammar School celebrates outstanding 2025 IB results

Students, staff, and families at Chalfonts Independent Grammar School are celebrating a year of remarkable success, as the school announces outstanding 2025 results in both the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB DP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school’s Class of 2025 achieved a 100% pass rate in the IB Diploma, with an impressive average score of 33.4 points — significantly higher than the global average of 30.6. Individual scores ranged from 28 to 42 points, and nearly half of the cohort (44%) scored 36 points or above, placing them well above many national and international benchmarks. In subject performance, students achieved an average grade of 5.18 per subject, compared to the world average of 4.85. Standout results were seen in Mathematics, where all students achieved grades 5–7 (A*–B A Level equivalent), and in Philosophy, Physics and Business Management, where every student earned a grade 6 or 7 — equivalent to A* or A.

Core components of the IB were also a strength, with 88% of Theory of Knowledge (TOK) results at grades A–B, and 100% at grades A–C. In the Extended Essay, 88% of students achieved grades A–C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s small, supportive Sixth Form environment was credited with playing a key role in these successes. “We are immensely proud of the Class of 2025,” said David Shandley, Principal of Chalfonts Independent Grammar School. “Achieving a 100% Diploma pass rate with results above the world average is a testament to our students’ resilience and ambition. At Chalfonts, we pride ourselves on knowing each individual. That personal attention, combined with the academic rigour of the IB, empowers our pupils to thrive — not just in exams, but at university and in life.”

MYP - getting results. Photo: Alpha Schools

Leavers from this year’s cohort are heading to a wide range of top universities, with 88% taking up places at their first-choice institution. 100% of students secured admission to either their firm or insurance choice. Among the destinations are the University of Warwick (Mathematics and Philosophy), University of York (Psychology), University of Glasgow (International Relations), Brigham Young University overseas, Royal Holloway (Business and Management), and Goldsmiths, University of London (Games Development).

“The IB Diploma is highly respected by universities because of the critical thinking, independence and global perspective” said Miss Stonehouse DP Coordinator “We are thrilled to see our students moving on to such exciting and competitive next steps, both in the UK and internationally.”

The school’s younger pupils also celebrated excellent outcomes in the IB’s Middle Years Programme — the equivalent to GCSEs. The MYP5 cohort achieved an average point score of 42.7, exceeding last year’s world average by over five points. Every student achieved at least 8 passes at grades 3–7 (GCSE 4–9 equivalent), including Maths and English, and 94% achieved 8 passes at grades 4–7 (GCSE 5–9 equivalent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In English, French, Physics, Integrated Humanities, Visual Arts and Health Education, 100% of students achieved grades 4–7. In Mathematics, half the cohort secured a top grade 7 (GCSE 9 equivalent), with 88% achieving grades 5–7.

These results continue a strong tradition of academic excellence at Chalfonts, a leading IB school for students aged 11–18 in Buckinghamshire. The school is the only provider in the area to offer the full IB pathway — from MYP through to the Diploma Programme — in a small, nurturing environment where students are known and supported as individuals. With a focus on global learning, high academic standards and strong pastoral care, Chalfonts prepares students not just for results, but for life beyond education.

As the school looks ahead to the next academic year, it remains committed to offering a distinctive and international alternative to traditional routes — a place where students can achieve big results in a small school.

Prospective families can find out more about The Chalfonts Independent Grammar School by attending the school’s October Open Day.