Celebrated barrister hands out award at University of Buckingham prizegiving

The celebrated criminal barrister, author and former MP Sir Ivan Lawrence attended a prizegiving and gave a lecture at the University of Buckingham last Tuesday.

Sir Ivan is pictured presenting the Rachel Lawrence Prize, for an outstanding performance in mooting and legal skills, to law student Corinna Seagroatt.

Head of the Law School, Adolfo Paolini, said: "We were delighted to welcome Sir Ivan Lawrence QC to give a guest lecture at the law school.

"Many students joined us in person and online for the engaging session, ‘So, You Want to be an Advocate?’, and were inspired and challenged by the wisdom and stories amassed by Sir Ivan Lawrence during 60 years of practice.

"We were also very honoured to have Sir Lawrence present the Rachel Lawrence Prize for Advocacy and Legal Skills at our faculty prizegiving event in recognition of outstanding student achievements."

Sir Ivan said afterwards: “I feel privileged to be a visiting professor at Buckingham and I am always delighted when I can be put to constructive work with the students.