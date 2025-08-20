'Caring' Aylesbury headteacher retires after 33 years at the same school

Ann Taylor on her final day as headteacher at St Joseph's Infant School with some of her students

A headteacher who spent her entire career with the same school in Aylesbury retired this summer.

Ann Taylor retired from St Joseph’s Infant School at the end of the academic year. She was a newly qualified teacher when she arrived at the institution in Hazel Avenue, before leaving the school in a leadership role over three decades later.

A surprise party was held at the school to mark her retirement with former staff members, students, plus parents and guardians, invited to celebrate her career. Ann told The Bucks Herald the event left her ‘speechless’ and she had no idea her family were turning up for the celebration, which included children singing a song dedicated to her.

Jean Finn, a former teacher at the school who first met Ann almost three decades ago described her as a ‘very caring, very diligent’ teacher. She said: “She was very focused on wanting the best for the children.”

She said: “She had a big vision for the school and was very connected with the children in their care, not just to impart knowledge but to care for them as a whole child, every bit of them, so mind, body and spirit if you like.”

Ann, who hopes to spend more time with her family, including her grandchildren, said: “Each year the children amaze you with how much they’ve learnt. I’ve witnessed the changes to the school from when there were no security fences and you used to say ‘don’t go past that grass line,’ and children wouldn’t.”

She added: “I never set out to be a headteacher. I started out in the classroom and just always loved the teaching. I somehow discovered that I seemed to have quite good organisational skills. It’s got harder over the years, I think, to keep the pressures of education away from the children and to keep the enthusiasm of the staff, the passion of the staff, but I think I found a really special school. [I] never had a good reason to leave.

"They said they found it very hard to find any pictures of me because I’m usually the one organising the events for the children rather than being in them.”

Ann said she would look back fondly on events the school put on held for students including an extremely seriously taken British Bake Off-style competition and outings to the National Gallery. She also however, remembers dealing with Ofsted reports that published varying ratings and trying to balance diminishing budgets while hoping to ensure as much money as possible is spent on the children.

She remembered how the school community came together after a boy, who attended St Joseph’s passed away, with the child’s family donating money towards a prayer corner.

Some of Anne’s achievements include working hard on improving the facilities at the school and reworking the curriculum. Jean says the lessons were altered to make sure they were as appropriate as possible for the current intake of students.

She added: “The pastoral care at the school has been really good [under Ann’s leadership]. Both for the students, and for the staff. I’ve taught in other schools before and this school is different. The care in the school for the staff, the family, and the students, in my experience, has been unique. The ethos of St Joseph’s is something that has been, and is, very special.”