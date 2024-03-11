Care home residents and schoolchildren celebrate World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Shelburne Lodge care home decided to invite the local schoolchildren along for the day. Everyone got involved by dressing up as characters from their favourite books and reading exerpts to each other. It was wonderful to see the variety of books that everyone was reading and to listen to all the different topics being discussed.

Helen the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Our residents all love to read and to talk about their favourite books so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books. Having the children come to visit us made it even more fun, we all loved seeing their costumes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diana General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. Our residents love getting lost in a good book so they very much enjoyed reading excerpts from their favourite novels and discussing what they love about them. There are so many wonderful books to discover, everyone enjoyed finding out about new titles to put on their reading lists.”

Children and Residents Celebrating World Book Day

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.