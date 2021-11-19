Building revamp at University of Buckingham will make it easier for students to socialise

The University of Buckingham is refurbishing its Students’ Union building – the Tanlaw Mill – to create a state of the art hub to make it easier for students to spend quality time together.

The £535,000 project, split into two phases, has been made possible by a £200,o00 donation to the local university from a benefactor.

The university has liaised with elected student leaders who have represented students’ views that the space should be used throughout the day and into the night, so that more students meet each other and can spend time together on campus.

Artist's impression of the new facility

Changes include transforming the bar with a speakeasy theme that can be always used for students to study and socialise within regardless of bar opening times.

There will be a dedicated games room with pool table and consoles, an exhibition space to promote student and local businesses to students, and a dining space that will convert to an extension of the social space in the evening.

Phase two will also introduce more social study space on the middle floor and is expected to be completed at the end of next year.

These changes will help build a stronger peer support network.

Phase one is expected to finish by mid December in time for the January intake of students.

Members of the public can come to the bar if they are signed in as a guest by a member of the university.

Friends of the University – a group of local residents who support and engage with the university – are able to use the facilities.

Sport and student union manager Callum Roberts said: “This investment will be transformational for the student experience at Buckingham. We are very excited to welcome our new and returning students to the upgraded facilities in the new year.”

Vice chancellor of the University of Buckingham, Prof James Tooley, said: “This will really help students to socialise and study together in top class surroundings.”

Student Union president Kris Sheard said: “It was my great privilege to be one of those driving this refurbishment project from the start.